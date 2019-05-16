Adjoining orchards near Hastings for sale

The rural properties of 10ha and 15ha have been run as a single orchard operation. Photo / Supplied

The owners of two neighbouring Hawke’s Bay orchards in Pakipaki, just southwest of Havelock North and Hastings, are selling them at the same time, presenting a rare chance to purchase and consolidate both properties.

“The properties of 10ha and 15ha in area respectively, are separately owned but have been run as a single orchard operation,” says Louise Wake of Colliers International who is exclusively marketing 598 and 608 Te Aute Rd for sale by tenders closing at 2pm on Thursday May 30.

“The neighbouring vendors have taken the rare step of listing their properties for sale through the same agent at the same time, presenting several options.

“A purchaser could buy one property to own and operate, or to lease to another operator. Alternatively, both properties could be purchased creating a 25ha combined landholding, with the option of living on-site.”

Wake says both orchards are immaculate and have been superbly maintained.

The 10.26ha property at 598 Te Aute Road comprises an orchard, with shedding and a large three-bedroom family home. “The house is set well back from the road and offers peace and privacy,” says Wake.

“The living areas are exceptionally spacious and open plan; with renovations undertaken in the bathroom and laundry.”

The apple block is planted in pacific queen, breeze, fuji supreme, granny smith plus a block of high producing golden queen. There is also a handful of packham and winter nellis pear trees.

The 15.05ha property at 608 Te Aute Road comprises an orchard with a desirable variety mix and a five-bay secure shed with a three-phase power supply.

Apple plantings include galaxy, breeze, dazzle, granny smith, pacific queen, fuji supreme and royal gala. There are also tatura star peaches which is a top performing block.

“An owner-operator could develop a building site and create their dream home,” says Wake. “There is also the potential for further lease blocks on adjoining properties.”

Wake says both properties are tile drained, with some irrigation and frost protection.

The orchards are well located on Te Aute Rd in an area renowned for its horticulture.