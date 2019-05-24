Bay of Islands Kiwiana waterfront campground

Paihia TOP 10 Holiday Park is on the shore of the Veronica Channel south Paihia township. Photo / Supplied

In the Bay of Islands the waterfront freehold land, buildings and going concern business comprising the Paihia TOP 10 Holiday Park are for sale.

“This is a long-established typical Kiwiana campground,” says John Greenwood of Bayleys Real Estate who, with colleagues Irene Bremner and Wayne Scurrah, is marketing 1290 Paihia Rd for sale through expressions of interest with offers closing at 4pm on Friday June 21.

Featured in Bayleys’ latest Total Property portfolio magazine the 1.56ha property encompassed by the holiday park is zoned Residential 9C and is contained within a single land title.

“It’s one of the busiest traditional campgrounds and caravan parks in Northland,” Greenwood says. “Paihia TOP 10 Holiday Park sits on the shore of the Veronica Channel just south of the main Paihia township and has the full complement of campground accommodation infrastructure.

“Surrounded by mature trees and bush on three sides and with boat ramp access to a sheltered cove, the holiday park enables guests to enjoy quality amenities within quiet park-like surroundings.”

Greenwood says the holiday park’s core clientele consists of international tourists and domestic guests from the Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.

“Many are repeat visitors who book in up to 12 months in advance to secure prime waterfront and second-row positions,” he says.

The infrastructure of the Paihia TOP 10 Holiday Park includes:

· 13 cabins in one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and family units;

· 12 waterfront sites for use by caravans, motorhomes or tents;

· 14 powered hardstand motorhome sites;

· 34 powered grassed sites;

· 7 non-powered grassed sites;

· communal commercial-grade kitchen facilities;

· adjacent al-fresco dining room and BBQ area;

· TV room;

· high quality ablutions block including accessible facilities for the disabled;

· laundry block with commercial-standard coin-operated washers and dryers;

· children’s playground;

· boat ramp;

· campervan dumping station; and

· a two-bedroom owner/manager’s homestead with interconnecting camp administration office and grocery store.

Nightly rack rates for accommodation for two persons range from $56 for the small non-powered camping plots, up to $175 for a two-bedroom superior cabin.

Greenwood says the Paihia TOP 10 Holiday Park runs at close to 100 per cent occupancy over the Christmas/New Year period through to when school holidays end and has strong shoulder periods supported by international travellers in the spring and autumn seasons.

“Cabins within the park’s inventory have recently been fully refurbished and now feature double glazing, renovated bathrooms, and kitchenettes. This upgrading of accommodation standards has allowed for higher nightly rates to be achieved – with the budgeted investment payback timeline shortened quite substantially as a result.

“In parallel with the interior decor refurbishment programme, the venue’s communal facilities have always been maintained to an extremely high standard. This, along with a vegetation and landscaping maintenance programme, is undertaken over the winter months when guest numbers are low to minimise disturbance and business interruption.

“Paihia TOP 10 Holiday Park is different from many other such campground entities around the country, because most of the caravan, tent and motorhome sites are spaciously interspersed under the shade of big mature flame and fig trees – rather than being tightly packed side-by-side in large field-like spaces,” Greenwood says. “The tree plantings extend down to the shoreline, without obstructing sea views.”

Scurrah says the surrounding thick bush, combined with the positioning of the holiday park campsite in a shallow valley at the base of an ocean-facing headland, means the entire property is sheltered from strong winds which benefits the campers.

“The holiday park is close enough to Paihia township for guests to make a quick drive into town to stock up on their daily needs, but is far enough away to ensure an atmosphere of peace and serenity.

“Aquatic activities predominate like fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and swimming. While access to the water and aquatic activities is already excellent, resource consent is also in place to establish a 24-metre boat jetty,” he says.

Scurrah says the positioning of cabins within the greater holiday park provide an opportunity, subject to council consent, for a new owner to add more room inventory without adversely affecting the sea views of campers pitched or connected in the centre of the complex.