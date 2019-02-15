Gisborne Airport industrial park sections

An artist’s impression of the completed Gisborne Aerodrome Business Park. Photo / Supplied

Sections still unsold at Gisborne’s latest greenfield industrial park are for sale as individual plots, or multiple-sites.

Aerodrome Business Park, at Aerodrome Rd, immediately adjacent to Gisborne Airport, is an 18.5ha development of 28-building sites.

The sections range in size from 3360sq m to 1.07ha, with 15 of them already sold.

Built around a central loop road, the lots are in a greenfield area, where thezoning provides for a mix of aviation, commercial and rural industrial use.

Airport support operations include freight and passenger, aviation, educational and training facilities. There are also aircraft maintenance and repair premises, retailing, warehousing, fuel supply outlets, food and beverage, and hospitality entities. Car parking, storage facilities and air ambulance services round out the picture.

In addition, the rural industrial A land-use classification allows for retail activities of up to 400sq m in floor space to service the surrounding industrial businesses and tenancies. It also allows for truck stops and refuelling depots to be built.

Owner-occupier companies to have bought sites include a helicopter manufacturer, an earthworks business, two heavy machinery repairs and maintenance firms, a fuel supplier and a trucking venture. Gisborne-based property development investors have purchased nine lots for build and lease options.

The remaining 13 sections within Aerodrome Business Park are being marketed for sale by through Bayleys Gisborne, with tenders closing at 4pm on March 6.

They range in size from 3500sq m up to 1.02ha and feature in Bayleys’ latest Total Property portfolio magazine.

Bayleys Gisborne salesperson Mike Florance says some are adjacent to oneanother, and could be tendered for individually or in various configurations. They will suit businesses and developers seeking bigger footprints, for the likes of logistics or freight forwarding warehousing.

“As a virtual blank canvas development opportunity, these parcels of land offer total flexibility from a design and build aspect, as well as affordability from their location on the periphery of Gisborne’s urban boundaries,” Florance points out.

The business park is about 2km from Gisborne city centre, just across from the main entrance to the airport and close to State Highway 35.

“The developer is also open to considering build and lease options for businesses looking to reposition to the Aerodrome Business Park. Zoning gives wide scope for new or existing businesses to relocate and purpose-build. Alternatively, as already identified by several purchasers, park sections could appeal to developers seeking a top new build location.”