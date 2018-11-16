Hamilton block has eclectic tenant mix

The two-storey commercial block at 851 Victoria St, Hamilton, has five tenants. Photo / Supplied

A property housing an eclectic community of tenants, including a popular Indian curry restaurant, is for sale in Hamilton’s main street.

The two-storey commercial block, at 851 Victoria St, has five tenants — two financial services, two technology firms and a popular Indian restaurant.

Built in 1988, it has about 31m of frontage on Victoria St, with a wide entrance lobby-style stairwell leading off the pavement to the upper levels.

The freehold property is being marketed for sale at auction on December 6, by Bayleys Hamilton, and features in Bayleys’ latest Total Property portfolio magazine.

Hamilton Salespeople Jordan Metcalfe and Rebecca Bruce say the 1083sq m building sits on 958sq m of land. It has car parking at the rear of the premises, with a lift providing access from the car parking to the upper floor of the building.

Overall construction is of concrete block and steel beam, with a distinctive angled glass veranda. The seismic rating equals 70 per cent of the New Building Standard.