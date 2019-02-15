Hasting property has Stainless tenant

The modern Hastings property is leased by McLaren Stainless. Photo / Supplied

A high-quality Hawke’s Bay industrial property for sale is leased long-term to anaward-winning engineering firm.

The large 8094sq m freehold site, at 1019 Manchester St, Hastings, is being marketed by Chagalle Ellis and Bruce Catley of CBRE who are selling it by deadline private treaty closing March 7.

Ellis says the modern, well-built property is leased by McLaren Stainless, a third-generation family business based in the Hawke’s Bay.

It is well positioned within Hastings in the Omahu Industrial Area, being 4km west of the CBD. Manchester St is 500m from Omahu Rd, the main arterial route to the Napier-Hastings Expressway.

The building footprint is about 3768sq m — comprising a 3251sq m warehouse, plus 517sq m of ground floor facilities and offices. Including the first floor and mezzanine floor spaces, the total enclosed lettable area is about 4190sq m.

Built in 2010 to a high-quality specification, the property opens onto a double height internal entrance foyer which also acts as the showcase for McLaren’s ‘world leading’ innovations. This area includes a meeting room, boardroom and ground level administration offices.

The second floor has management and design offices with large windows giving a view into the warehouse, allowing interaction with other parts of the facility.

Ellis says the functional warehouse has been specifically designed with manufacturing processes in mind; having a designated raw materials entry area; andallowing finished product to exit through the extra-large sliding doors to the rear.

“The stud height of about 8.5m, rises to 10.5m at the central point of the curved roof structure. The warehouse construction supports three gantries, permits natural cross ventilation, allows in high levels of natural light and enables the manufacturing and movement of large plant equipment such as storage tanks.”

Catley adds that, while it was purpose-built for McLaren Stainless, the general design, layout and specification provides a generic industrial building.

“Quality construction and design has created an extremely versatile warehousing and manufacturing premises with flexibility for future use. In the interim, investors will appreciate the value of having a well-established and reputable tenant in place.”

Founded by Reg McLaren in 1919, McLaren Stainless has developed into a world-class stainless-steel fabrication and OEM [Original Equipment Manufacturer]business exporting machines globally, specialising in the food processing sector. Now run by McLaren’s grandson Rob, who is managing director, the company produces food processing systems, spiral conveyors and various kinds of customised equipment.

It has won national and international awards, including the QBE Insurance Most Exciting New Product at the 2016 HB Export Awards.

The property is being offered with a 10-year-lease in place and fixed annual rental increases throughout the term, says Ellis.

“A trophy asset such as this one, providing long-term income, structured rental growth and increasing returns over the term of the lease, seldom comes to market,”he says.