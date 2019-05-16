Havelock North aged care facility

The Hillcrest Rest Home at 73 Simla Avenue in Havelock North. Photo / Supplied

The land and buildings housing one of Hawke’s Bays most established, privately-run, aged care facilities is now for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Real Estate,.

Salesperson Daniel Moffit says the land and buildings are available as a going concern business or with vacant possession for the astute developer wanting to further develop or redevelop the site.

The elevated property has spectacular views of Te Mata Peak and the valley out to the sea.

It is zoned Special Accommodation, Residential (9A) under the Hastings District Council plan and features in Bayleys’ current Total Property portfolio magazine.

Moffit says the property lends itself to being redeveloped along the lines of an upmarket terraced housing enclave or the construction multiple stand-alone dwellings.

Hillcrest Rest Home at 73 Simla Avenue in Havelock North is a licensed 20-bed aged care facility offering residential and respite services both to the Hawke’s Bay District Health board and private paying clients. The facility has four en-suite double rooms and 16 single rooms.

Moffitt says the rest home consists of a central residential and administrative hub and is complemented by two separate double bedsits for independent residents. He says there is also a totally private two-bedroom flat above the main building which could be occupied by a live-in manager, nurse or caregiver.

The land size is 1715sq m of freehold land and the buildings occupy approximately 500sq m - allowing for further development in the growing aged-care sector.

Moffit says a new buyer of the Simla Ave property would have the potential to continue operating the successful rest home business in its current format subject to approval from the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board.

“A private aged care operator, who already has a relationship with the DHB, could add Hillcrest Rest Home to their asset portfolio, or an operator elsewhere in New Zealand could relocate to Havelock North to develop the business’s potential,” he says.

Fully accredited and licensed by the Ministry of Health, Hillcrest Rest Home has central heating in the bedrooms and communal areas, emergency call buttons in every bedroom, a commercial kitchen and laundry, and professionally maintained gardens. The rest home has a registered nurse who is supported by a team of health care assistants who are on site 24 hours per day/seven days a week.

“With considerable accommodation and guest services infrastructure already in place, Hillcrest Rest Home could be refurbished and remodelled into a boutique lodge-style accommodation facility,” Moffit says.

“The address has a 50m frontage onto Simla Avenue leading to on-site car parking for at least seven vehicles. It is 2km from the centre of town in an established residential precinct of Havelock North.”