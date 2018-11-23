High-spec units for lease in Wiri industrial park

Three road-front units of 327sq m. These contain 263sq m of high-stud space with showroom, office and warehouse areas able to be configured to suit a tenant’s business requirements. There is also a 36sq m ground floor office and amenities area with a 28sq m first floor office

, above and rear roller door access to the units. “These are premium units with substantial glazing on the street frontage to suit tenants looking for high profile corporate branding and quality showroom and/or office accommodation. “They would be ideal for trade retailers and home trade occupants requiring road visibility.”