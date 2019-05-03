Huntly industrial site for sale

The 2647sq m industrial site for sale is at 6 Great South Rd, on SH1. Photo / Supplied

The new State Highway 1 route bypassing Huntly will open opportunities for a 2647sq m industrial site for sale, says Bayleys Hamilton salesperson Josh Smith.

NZ Transport’s $409m 15.2km four-lane project bypasses the town to the east, snaking past Lake Kimihia and the Taupiri mountain range and rejoining the highway at Gordonton Rd interchange.

Smith says the bypass is being built on greenfield land and will divert heavy traffic away from the township early next year — making the locale more accessible for businesses and home buyers.

It will have a major effect on Huntly, says Smith, who points to Pokeno as an example how a state highway bypass has led to positive growth.

Sitting on the existing SH1, at 6 Gt South Rd, the 2647sq m property — which has a council rating value of $260,000 — has a large vacant high-stud workshop and office block.

It features in Bayleys’ latest Total Property portfolio magazine and is to be auctioned at noon on May 16.

Smith says the tenant moved out early last month (April) and although the existing title notes the property covers 7050sq m, Waikato District Council easements bring usable land down to about 2500sq m.

Smith says the property offers a many options using the steel-framed, iron-clad 140sq m workshop, 72sq m office block and concrete and metal yard.

“It could be divided into multiple tenanted units, an owner-occupier could tidy up the property and use the existing buildings, or the entire site could be redeveloped,”

Previously part of a large council depot that was carved up, the property is owned by an Auckland-based businessman who relocated his alfalfa sprout growing factory to a neighbouring site.

The 6 Great South Rd block is now surplus to his operational requirements.

“The neighbouring sprout factory is a good example of how the site could be redeveloped for the right tenant or owner-occupier,” says Smith.

“The Auckland factory was a quarter of the size of the new Huntly plant that was established at a reasonable price because the land was so much cheaper. The owner plans on tripling the size of the business and will be able to do that easily in Huntly.”

He says businesses from Auckland and Hamilton now see the value of being in Huntly, where land is considerably cheaper and there is the ability to service two of the country’s largest cities easily because of quick access to SH1.

“Huntly hasn’t had a good image because it was mainly a mining town but it is now in a position to become a Pokeno — where business and residential growth has boomed since the bypass was finished.

“The Huntly bypass will open up the commercial and industrial part of town where there is not a lot for sale and a lack of sites that can be expanded for business. It will also be far easier to get around without trucks rumbling through day and night.”