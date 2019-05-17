Ideal work-live unit in Birkenhead

Unit 1 at 31 Rawene Rd, Birkenhead has ground floor commercial space and two levels of apartment above. Photo / Supplied

A three-level live and work commercial unit is for sale in a new complex near Birkenhead town centre on Auckland’s North Shore.

“This property is ideal for a business owner-occupier or for an investor to lease to a commercial tenant,” says Dave Lane of NAI Harcourts who is marketing Unit 1 at 31 Rawene Rd for sale by private treaty - with a deadline for receipt of offers of 4pm on Thursday June 6 unless sold earlier.

“Comprising 65sq m of office space with two levels of apartments above, it has good road frontage exposure at ground level and presents a high quality, turnkey solution for a business owner or tenant. Everything required is already in place,” Lane says.

“Inside it features a contemporary open plan layout and outstanding fit-out. Quality modern furnishings and chattels, and all visible fixtures and fittings are all included.

“The fully self-contained space encompasses a showroom/office area furnished with stylish, contemporary furniture, heat pump, fridge, dishwasher and alarm system. “

“A prominent street-front position with roadside parking provides high visibility along with easy access to an allocated car park.”

Lane says the building’s construction is of concrete tilt slab walls, concrete floor and aluminium joinery.

“Properties in the street are sought-after and tightly held by a mix of local investors and owner-occupiers,” says Lane. “Recent years have seen a number of the older buildings in the area being refurbished and converted into more intensive uses along with Auckland Council currently upgrading the Birkenhead Town Centre.”

“The unit is ideally situated with regular public transport services nearby on Onewa Rd - a main arterial route that connects Birkenhead to the State Highway 1 Northern Motorway.”

Lane says the surrounding area is made up of retail and office styled premises; cafes, restaurants and some light industrial premises. Library, shopping mall and hospitality outlets are all within walking distance.

“It is a one minute stroll from Birkenhead town centre and about a six minute drive from the Auckland CBD at off-peak times.”