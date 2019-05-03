Onehunga land and buildings near park

The property at 60 Onehunga Mall overlooks the little-known Gloucester Park. Photo / Supplied

Land and buildings straddling the line between a busy Auckland industrial precinct and an historic sporting venue are for sale.

The property at 60 Onehunga Mall overlooks the little known Gloucester Park, which is immediately beside the State Highway 20 route linking Central Auckland with the Airport precinct.

The land and buildings are to be auctioned at 11am on May 15 and they feature in Bayleys’ latest Total Property portfolio magazine.

Bayleys Auckland salespeople Mike Adams and Jean-Paul Smit say there are numerous options for future ownership for the property.

They point out the 283sq m single-storey premises sits on 441sq m of freehold land zoned for Business Light Industry use.

Adjacent Gloucester Park is one of Auckland’s secret sporting heritage venues. Its grassed fields briefly hosted speedway motor racing in 1935 and then stock car racers — until Waikaraka Park track opened a kilometre away. Gloucester Park is now one of several venues hosting Auckland Australian Football Association — or Aussie Rules — matches.

“The Business-Light Industry land classification allows for tenancies involved in the manufacturing, production, storage, and transport sectors which avoid making objectionable odour, dust or noise,” says Adams.

“The low-stud warehouse and office is tenanted by glassware hire business Industry Ltd on a month-to-month lease paying the equivalent of $26,000 plus GST per annum.”

He says the property has a 19m road frontage on Onehunga Mall, and comprises basement storage space, with secure parking behind wire mesh fencing.

“The building owner has undertaken electrical and plumbing upgrades to improve the condition of the premises over the past year.

“The owner has also had refurbishment concept plans drawn up for the site,” Adams says.

“With further refurbishment works being undertaken, the building could be retained in its current format — with the beneficial option of either re-tenanting the property at a higher rental or providing owner-occupier options. With warehousing and administrative portions of the building, the property would suit a trades-based tenant such as an electrical, plumbing or telecommunications firm looking for parking for a small fleet of vehicles, along with the benefit of being handily located to the city’s motorway network with its routes to the southern, western and northern quadrants.

“There is also the possibility for a complete redevelopment to optimise efficiency of the land size, and take advantage of park and sea views from the resulting upper levels.”

Smit says the property up for sale was within the long-standing perimeter of light to heavy industry properties and businesses encircling Onehunga Central’s retail and community services hub.

“The immediate surrounding area consists of similarly sized properties — predominantly sustaining small enterprise businesses. This part of Onehunga contrasts with the bigger and more industrial plant and warehousing portion of town to the east along Neilson St,” he adds.

“Onehunga Mall has a street width designed to accommodate a smooth traffic flow for heavy freight vehicles linking to the motorway nearby; tradie vans automatically benefit from this road sizing.”