Platform hire and lift business on the up

A profitable Hastings machinery equipment hire business, specialising in mobile platform and height-access equipment rentals, is on the market.

Bayleys Napier is marketing HB Platform Hire via an expressions of interest campaign closing at 2pm on February 22.

The business includes $1.9m of modern plant and equipment; a substantial database of commercial clients throughout greater Hawke’s Bay; a well-trained administrative and operations staff; and all back-office IT collateral and computer systems.

Bayleys’ Rodger Howie says the vendors will also consider offers to purchase its two freehold properties.

“However, they will only consider offers to purchase the land and buildings in conjunction with the business.”

Howie says the business has an impressive record of revenue surpluses, with the net profit having grown by 39.8 per cent over the last two full financial years.