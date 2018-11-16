Solid Mangere investment property

The property for sale at 9 Airpark Drive, Mangere. Photo / Supplied

An industrial warehouse facility for sale in Mangere features a high-quality and well-established tenant making it an outstanding investment proposition.

“This is a well-located A-grade asset,” says Nikolai Vulinovich of CBRE who, with colleagues Chagalle Ellis and Claus Brewer, is marketed the 3688sq m property at 9 Airpark Drive for sale by deadline private treaty, closing at 4pm on December 6, unless it sells earlier.

Vulinovich describes a high-clearance warehouse, modern offices, north facing yard and large canopy.

“What really makes it such a compelling investment property is having a well-established tenant providing certainty of return and income,” he says.

“The tenant is accessable – a disability and mobility product services company which holds Government contracts. As a result, the property has an exceptional internal fit-out for storage and warehousing,” says Vulinovich. Passing rent is $360,588 plus GST and the tenant is responsible for outgoings. Income is further supplemented by a 2 Degrees cell tower earning $12,828 plus GST.

At the corner of Richard Pearse and Airpark Drives — about a minute from Auckland Airport — neighbours include Synlait, DHL, Mondiale, and Bendon. The area is well-connected to Auckland’s CBD, port network and southern corridor via SH20 and SH1.

Built in 2007, the high-spec property occupies a 5583sq m regularly-shaped site. Its high-stud warehouse of around 2510sq m is of tilt slab and clearspan construction.

“There’s good access, with a layout and design facilitating easy freight delivery and despatch of goods. It has full drive-through ability on to Richard Pearse Drive, while the north-facing yard has a 630sq m canopy for wind protection,” says Vulinovich .

The warehouse is serviced by three large roller doors; while the mezzanine can be accessed via either a stairway or a lift installed by the tenant.

Office space is provided on the road front and split over two levels.

The property has been refurbished to a modern standard, with the office space fully carpeted and air conditioned. Downstairs offices have has been extended into the warehouse with large interior windows installed to increase natural light. Brewer says the result is a building to rival some of the more recently built ones in the area.

“Zoned for Light Industry this quality property is future-proofed as an investment for decades to come. The zone permits manufacturing, production, logistics, storage, transport and distribution,” says Brewer.

“In the meantime, owners will benefit from having an established tenant with a lease having just over six-years left to run.”