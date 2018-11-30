Timaru’s five-star Glendeer Lodge

The three-bedroom hospitality business is located near Timaru’s southern boundary. Photo / Supplied

An attractive five-star accommodation and wedding venue is for sale in south Canterbury.

Glendeer Lodge — a purpose-built three-bedroom hospitality business, near Timaru’s southern boundary — is being offered complete with buildings and extensive grounds, including a deer-raising paddock.

Bayleys Canterbury agent Sue Morton says the offer includes furniture, fittings, Manchester and marketing collateral.

The 350sq m lodge building, sitting on about 1.5ha of flat freehold land, is for sale by deadline negotiations through Bayleys Canterbury — with offers closing at 1pm this Friday (December 7).

“Glendeer Lodge is a vibrant destination business with a strong online presence.

“ It has been structured to cater for the upper-tier of free independent travellers,” Morton points out.

“This lodge ranks above your standard bed and breakfast or motel type operation, but perhaps just below the more exclusive $1000-plus per night lodge operations.”

Morton says the five-star Qualmark accredited facility, at 51 Scarborough Rd, has landscaped native gardens, plus a surrounding hedgerow of mature trees. There’s an expansive flat lawn, where a large marquee is pitched to host weddings.

“Part of the property is deer-fenced to contain a small herd of domesticated white fallow deer which have been bred as farm pets,” she says.

Over about the past 13 years, the business has benefited from extensive online marketing. This has resulted in a current guest-breakdown of 70 per cent international visitors, versus 30 per cent domestic travellers.

The lodge operates for 10 months a year, closing down over July and August and generates nightly rack rates of $199-260 per-room, depending on the season.

“The Glendeer Lodge business model allows the enterprise thrive, while allowing its owners to enjoy a balanced work-life revenue stream.”

Morton says the main building’s upper-level contains the owner/manager’s two-bedroom private residence accessed by a separate entrance and stairwell. This has own kitchen, office, dining and lounge areas. A private wrap-around balcony overlooks the countryside.

“The owner/manager’s accommodation could easily be integrated to become part of Glendeer’s room pool, should any new owner look at expanding,” Morton adds.

“Guest amenities include a full kitchen, however, most guests prefer to travel the short distance into Timaru for the dining establishments the town has to offer. Kitchen facilities are most commonly used for the preparation of breakfasts, or for take-away picnic lunches.”

Additional infrastructure includes a four-bay garage for vehicle and property maintenance equipment storage. Water heating and electrical points within the energy-efficient lodge are jointly-powered by two solar systems and bottled gas, while sewerage is treated by a self-contained plant on the property.

Morton says the location makes Glendeer Lodge a destination resort rather than just somewhere guests randomly “pop in” while driving past on SH1. The structured nature of forward bookings allows for a high degree of room servicing.

“Owners have invested heavily in on-line marketing, particularly the Trivago and B&B Inns marketing networks. The lodge also receives a substantial bookings from a neighbouring fly-fishing business, whose customers take advantage of the venue’s proximity to the multiple lakes and rivers within a 90-minute drive.”

Morton says other tourism activities drawing in visitors to the Greater Timaru include hunting, skiing, mountain and trail biking, kayaking, and high-country hiking.

“At the end of Scarborough Rd, a distance of about 500 metres, guests can access the southern-most link to Timaru’s cycle trail, which links to the Jack’s Pt surf-break and lighthouse.”