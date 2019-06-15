Two district council Levin properties for sale

The two-level concrete office building at 18-24 Durham St, Levin, has a high standard of interior fit-out. Photo / Supplied

After a review of some of its non-core property assets, Horowhenua District Council is selling two Levin properties in separate tender processes closing later this month.

The first is a fully-leased commercial property in the town centre and the other, a large area of industrial-zoned land spread across three titles on Levin’s fringe.

Fraser Press and James Higgie of Bayleys Wellington are jointly marketing the strategically-located commercial property located at 18-24 Durham St, and also the large parcel of industrial land at 15 and 20 Roe St and 72 Cambridge South St, with colleague Steven Firth.

Tenders close with Bayleys Wellington at 4pm on Wednesday June 26 for the commercial property in Durham St and the industrial land.

Constructed circa 1989, the Durham St commercial property is a two-level concrete office building strengthened to 80 per cent of new building standard (NBS) in 2013/14 with a high standard of interior fit-out and 45 on-site car parks.

It occupies a 3822sq m corner site on the southwestern side of the Levin town centre just off State Highway 1 and adjacent to a New World supermarket.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) occupies the bulk of the ground floor of the building as a long-standing tenant which, as the former Ministry of Social Welfare (now MSD), has occupied the property since the late 1980s.

The ministry’s 1082sq m tenancy is mostly open-plan office space with a number of break-out meeting rooms and a good range of amenities.

The balance of the ground floor and the entire first floor, which includes an outdoor deck area, has been leased to Contact Energy as a national call centre since 2008. Contact’s tenancy has a large staffroom, boardroom, open plan and perimeter offices, bathroom amenities, and reception area.

Higgie says the Durham St property has a rateable value of $4,150,000 and generates net total annual income of $351,495 plus GST; with both leases having rights of renewal.

The Council land for sale encompasses greenfield areas between buildings in the foreground and suburbs behind. Photo / Supplied

“The property has served both tenants very well for a number of years and it has proved to be fit-for-purpose for their business operations in a location that is accessible and visible,” he says.

“The Horowhenua District Council has deemed the building a non-core property asset and feel the capital could be better used in other areas.”

To the southeast is a 13.88ha green field site held in three titles and comprising two large parcels on Cambridge South St and a smaller one, on Roe St.

Press says the sites can be bought as an entire block or as individual titles. He says ‘forward thinking’ owner-occupiers and developers will see the potential of the sites for sale – particularly on the back of some compelling fundamentals.

“With confirmation that State Highway 1 will be extended with a new four-lane highway to Levin and the record shortage of industrial land in the Greater Wellington region, this offering is strategically-located to suit a larger industrial business looking for land at a competitive price,” says Press.

“The boundaries are extending out from the core Wellington industrial strongholds, so Levin’s great industrial land grab has started.

“Once all of the Northern Corridor express roads are completed – Transmission Gully, Otaki to Levin and Levin bypass – this site will be an estimated one hour’s drive from Wellington CBD.”

After completing the first stage of industrial subdivision along Roe St, Horowhenua District Council has opted for future development to be driven by the private sector. The first stage brought some significant businesses to Levin and demand is growing for the next stage from a wide range of interested parties.

“A visionary developer may see these land offerings as suitable for creating a modern business park,” says Press.

If purchased together, the two larger parcels of land could have dual access off Cambridge South St and Roe St, while the smaller lot at 15 Roe St is a perfect size for small to medium industrial business occupiers.

“The industrial zoning is broad and allows for a range of uses and activities including, for example, actual industrial operations, wholesale trade and building suppliers, vehicle service stations and veterinary clinics.