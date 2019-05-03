Village Centre northwest of Christchurch

Built last year about 25km northwest of Christchurch, the Mandeville Village Shopping Centre is now on the market.

CBRE is marketing the centre with the tenant mix including a SuperValue supermarket, petrol station, early childhood learning centre, beautician, restaurants and cafes.

The freehold property is to be sold by a deadline private treaty, closing at 4pm on May 23 unless sold earlier, says the managing director for CBRE Christchurch, Tim Rookes.

The facility, at 468 Mandeville Rd, comprises two single-storey gable-roofed buildings on a 6670sq m site.

It has a 102m of frontage on to Tram Rd, a route with more than 6000 daily vehicle movements.

Rookes says anchor tenants are on 15 and 20-year leases with fixed annual growth, so the centre will be a stable and solid investment.

“In addition to 55 carparks, the commercially-zoned landholding of 6670sq m has land set aside for future expansion.

“The Village is the commercial hub for its fast-growing community and, from an investment standpoint, it’s underpinned by excellent cashflow security, with a weighted average lease term of about 11.75 years. And there’s guaranteed rental growth of up to three per cent per annum.”

Less than 30-minutes’ drive from Christchurch, the Waimakariri District has had many large-scale conversions from rural to residential lifestyle properties in recent years, Rookes points out.