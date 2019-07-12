Wiri warehouse has easy motorway access

The property at 212A Cavendish Dr is ideal for distribution or manufacturing businesses. Photo / Supplied

A warehouse with quick access to Auckland’s motorway system will soon be available for lease in the industrial suburb of Wiri.

The 4316sq m property, at 212A Cavendish Dr, comprises a 4176sq m warehouse, a 140sq m office and a canopy allowing for all-weather off-loading.

Colliers International has been appointed to find a new tenant for the property, which is leased to the NZ Wine Society on a six-year term.

The entire property is available for sublease from February 2020, or earlier by negotiation, with the option to sign a new lease from 2024.

Colliers’ industrial director Andrew Hooper says it’s an opportunity to secure a versatile industrial facility in one of Auckland’s most sought-after areas.

“This property is ideal for distribution or manufacturing businesses seeking premises with exceptional access to markets,” he says.

“It offers excellent motorway access, being only 550m from the interchange with the State Highway 20 Southwestern Motorway.

“This motorway connectivity has made Wiri popular with large national and international tenants.

“If prospective tenants believe they might require additional yard space, the owner has indicated that there is potential to develop a planned 1550sq m yard on vacant land adjoining the property, which would allow for B-train circulation,” Hooper says.

The agency’s industrial national director Greg Goldfinch says Wiri is an attractive location. “The problem for occupiers is that space of any size is almost impossible to find. Colliers research shows the prime vacancy rate in Manukau/Wiri remains at a low 1.4 per cent.

“With so little space available, well-located properties with versatile configurations are among the most sought after.”

Industrial broker Mitch Broderson says 212A Cavendish Dr is such a property. “With occupation available from February, or earlier by negotiation, there is plenty of time for a new tenant to plan an exit from their current premises.